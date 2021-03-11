Lepore-Hagan signs on to resurrect LGBTQ fair housing bill

A previous version of the legislation called The Equal Housing and Employment Act never received a committee vote

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – State Rep. Michelle Lepore Hagan, D-Youngstown, signed on as co-sponsor of a bill that will ensure equal rights to the LGBTQ community when it comes to fair housing.

The Ohio Fairness Act would protect LBGTQ Ohioans from discrimination in employment, housing and accommodations.

“We know discrimination is real for LGBTQ+ Ohioans. They shouldn’t have to rely on municipalities to ensure access to housing or protection from being fired for who they are. I am very proud to support the Ohio Fairness Act, and hope it moves quickly through the General Assembly,” said Rep. Lepore-Hagan.

A previous version of the legislation, called The Equal Housing and Employment Act, passed the Ohio House of Representatives in 2009 but never received a committee vote.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that LGBTQ workers are protected from workplace discrimination under federal law. The Ohio Fairness Act goes further by expanding rights to include housing and services in Ohio.

In addition, the U.S. House passed similar the Equality Act, which provides federal protections for employment, housing, credit, education and federally funded programs. That legislation is before the U.S. Senate.