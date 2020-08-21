Leonard Kirtz to begin school year from home

It was a unanimous vote by the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Leonard Kirtz students are the latest in the Valley to start their school year from home.

It was a unanimous vote by the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

For the first nine weeks of the upcoming school year, Leonard Kirtz School will not have in-person learning.

In a release, the school says it wasn’t easy but noted several factors for the decision.

School officials say some LKS students may have a tough time adjusting to wearing the necessary masks, social distancing is more difficult, and many of the students are immuno-comprimised.

Seventy-one students are enrolled Leonard Kirtz for the fall.

The first day of school is Tuesday, September 8.