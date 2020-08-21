Leonard Kirtz to begin school year from home

Local News

It was a unanimous vote by the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities

by: Keely Lovern

Posted: / Updated:

Wokandapix via Pixabay

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Leonard Kirtz students are the latest in the Valley to start their school year from home.

It was a unanimous vote by the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

For the first nine weeks of the upcoming school year, Leonard Kirtz School will not have in-person learning.

In a release, the school says it wasn’t easy but noted several factors for the decision.

School officials say some LKS students may have a tough time adjusting to wearing the necessary masks, social distancing is more difficult, and many of the students are immuno-comprimised.

Seventy-one students are enrolled Leonard Kirtz for the fall.

The first day of school is Tuesday, September 8.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com