(WYTV) – Monday is International Epilepsy Day and we want to talk about another option for treating it, a type of surgery.

It’s called resective surgery. Surgeons remove or disconnect the area in the brain that is no longer working but is instead producing seizures.

“Epilepsy fundamentally is a disorder of the electrical synapses in the electrical fields that are in the brain. It’s our job as neurosurgeons is to understand where that seizure starts and where it propagates,” said Dr. Jonathon Parker in Neurosurgery at the Mayo Clinic.

For many people with epilepsy, medicine can control the seizures. Where it cannot, the neurosurgeon takes over and designs a surgical plan tailored to a specific patient’s epilepsy.

During the surgery, the team uses advanced brain mapping for precision, so surgeons know what areas to remove and what areas to avoid.

They can stimulate the brain and watch muscles move and see it all on a computer screen so the surgeries are safe.