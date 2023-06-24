AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two kids who last year started a lemonade stand in memory of their aunt — a stand at which Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has visited — have brought back their stand with a new cause.

Annalise and Jordan Kenyon brought back Aunt Mimi’s lemonade stand on Saturday, which they held in memory of their aunt who passed away unexpectedly back in August 2022. They donated all proceeds to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

This weekend, the Kenyons’ proceeds will be going to the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation.

Annalise said they have some options available this year.

“We have pink lemonade, regular lemonade. My brother sometimes likes to ask people for mixed lemonade, and then we have ice cookies, and then I made some bracelets,” she said.

Just like last year, DeWine also made a donation to the lemonade stand.

Their goal this year was to reach $500, which they were able to reach.

