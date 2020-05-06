Legislation would freeze pay for Pa.’s public officials

(WYTV) – One local representative has cosponsored legislation to freeze pay for Pennsylvania’s public officials amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislation, co-sponsored by Rep. Tim Bonner (R-Mercer/Butler), would freeze Cost of Living Adjustments through 2021.

The freeze would affect the members of the General Assembly, the governor, lieutenant governor, the state treasurer, auditor general, attorney general, the commissioners of the Public Utilities Commission, senior members of the executive branch and the judiciary.

“I fully support this legislation,” said Bonner. “Our Commonwealth is currently facing a multi-billion-dollar revenue shortfall in this pandemic. We are seeing countless small businesses struggling to stay open, people losing their jobs and families struggling to keep food on the table. If our hard-working Pennsylvania residents are forced to make sacrifices, then public officials should lead by example and realize that this is no time to be taking a raise.”

House Bill 2487 is currently awaiting consideration in the House State Government Committee.