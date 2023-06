VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Legislation to reclassify the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport moved another step forward.

Valley Congressmen Bill Johnson and Dave Joyce introduced a measure to restore “primary” status to the airport and the Air Reserve Station.

It’s now part of an FAA bill, which passed the House Transportation Committee. It now goes before the full House.

“Primary” status means more federal money.

The airport lost it when commercial air service ended in 2018.