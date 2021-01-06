Legislation signed into law, naming VA Clinic after Youngstown native

Congressman Tim Ryan introduced this legislation in the House last year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Legislation to name Youngstown’s VA Clinic after Carl Nunziato has officially been signed into law.

Youngstown native Carl Nunziato has worked tirelessly, advocating for veterans with disabilities for years. This new facility will officially be named after the man who knows their struggle first hand.

Congressman Tim Ryan introduced this legislation in the House last year and then pressed U.S. House Leaders to ensure its swift passage earlier this fall.

Just over a week later, it passed the House and was sent to the Senate for consideration where it also passed.