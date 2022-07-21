YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lawmakers in Washington hope new legislation will preserve the right of same-sex partners to be married.

Ohio Senator Rob Portman is one of several who co-sponsored the Respect for Marriage Act.

Portman said lawmakers became concerned after Roe v. Wade was overturned last month, and some suggested the same could happen with laws covering same-sex or bi-racial marriages.

“That’s why this is being put up, but it wouldn’t change the law. It will keep the law as it is and simply say that if somebody wants to marry somebody of the same sex, they’d be permitted to do that, and one state should respect another state’s laws on that,” Portman said.

The House of Representatives has already passed the measure. Now, it moves on to the Senate