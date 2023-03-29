NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Wrestling superstars will be in the ring at Eastwood Field in Niles this summer.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers announced in a press release that Northeast Wrestling and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers will present Wrestling Under the Stars live at Eastwood Field on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7 p.m.

The wrestling superstars at Eastwood Field include WWE Hall of Famers Ron Simmons and Billy Gunn. Simmons was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 while Billy Gunn was inducted as a member of D-Generation X in 2019. Gunn currently wrestles for All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

There will also be AEW star Max Caster and Lucha Libre AAA star El Hijo del Vikingo.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field or by phone at 330-505-0000. A limited number of field seats and VIP packages will be available.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. There will be a special fan meet and greet for all in attendance prior to the event. Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures and get autographs from the superstars for an additional charge.