(WKBN)- Former WWE wrestler Razor Ramon has died. He was 63.

The wrestler’s death was confirmed by WWE on Monday. According to Yahoo News, the man whose real name is Scott Hall, suffered three heart attacks in a Georgia hospital after undergoing hip replacement surgery for a broken hip. Yahoo News reports that the complications were due to a blood clot that occurred after the surgery and that Hall was on life support in the days leading up to his death.

Hall was best known for his time in WWE as Razor Ramon from 1992-1996. Hall had a memorable WrestleMania ladder match against Shawn Michaels in 1994 at WrestleMania X.

Hall was one of the founding members of the New World Order (nWo), one of the most popular groups of the 1990s wrestling scene. Hall competed under his real name as a member of the group in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) from 1996 until 2000. Hall then left WCW and wrestled in Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) in late 2000.

Hall returned to WWE for a brief stint in early 2002. He wrapped up his in-ring career with separate runs in Total Nonstop Action (TNA) that spanned from 2002-2010.

Hall developed severe alcohol addiction that even played out on television. He later received treatment and got sober.

Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice. He was inducted as Razor Ramon in 2014. He was also an inductee as a member of the nWo in 2020. The nWo received a proper induction in 2021 because the 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19.

