Legal expert offers tips for renters during extension of eviction moratorium

There are a number of agencies that offer help to those needing rental assistance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tenants worried about being evicted because they can’t keep up with their rent payments are getting another couple of weeks of protection after a federal judge delayed enforcing a new ruling.

The judge determined that the Centers for Disease Control has no authority to place a moratorium on landlords evicting tenants who can’t pay their rent during the pandemic, but she also agreed to put the issue on hold while lawyers file an appeal.

Andrew Neuhauser, an attorney with Community Legal Aid in Ohio, said renters need to be proactive if they fall into financial trouble.

“Tenants need to reach out as soon as they are going to have problems paying rent. The application process can take some time, but it’s only because a lot are asking for rental assistance right now, so time is of the essence,” Neuhauser said.

In Mahoning County, there are a number of agencies that offer help to those needing rental assistance, including Catholic Charities, MY-CAP and the Salvation Army.