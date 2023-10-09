YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When Youngstown State University Professor Rick Shale passed away in 2022, he made sure that his estate would help support programs in the Valley.

Shale planned his philanthropy by committing more than $6 million to several organizations, with the funds to be distributed over time, according to information provided by the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley.

Shale highlighted areas of interest including local history, the arts, parks, education and social services.

Four of the recipients are local organizations – Butler Institute of American Art, Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, Mahoning Valley Historical Society and Youngstown State University Foundation.

“Rick Shale was a remarkable man. Generous and proud of his Youngstown associations, Rick’s good work can be revealed in so many community projects,” said Dr. Louis Zona, executive director and chief curator of The Butler Institute of American Art. “No project was too small for Rick’s guiding hand. He loved the Butler and was a member of the Butler Docent program, an organization that he loved so much. But most of all he was a friend to so many of us. We miss him greatly.”

In June, the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley was given over $3.7 million from Shale’s estate.

Mahoning Valley Historical Society’s gift will be part of the foundation of a capital campaign now being organized to expand and improve MVHS facilities and programs.

Shale also designated gifts to Phi Kappa Phi Foundation, Inc. and Ohio Wesleyan University, both outside of the Mahoning Valley.

Shale was selected as the 2023 recipient of the Legacy Award presented by the Mahoning-Shenango Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

Shale was a distinguished faculty member in the Department of English at YSU, an author and community speaker, and sat on the boards of various organizations and committees.