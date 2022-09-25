LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Village of Leetonia had its second annual Fall Festival this weekend.

The downtown event included crafts, vendors, food, a bounce house, local wines and ciders and more.

All the proceeds from this event will go back to the community and assist in the various development projects.

“A community is based on people, you need people to do things and its for the people that live in this community so it brings us together and helps us grow,” said Leetonia mayor Kevin Siembida.

Leetonia plans to put in a new splash pad, amphitheater and continue to develop the downtown area. Overall, the event raised around $3,000 for the community.

“I’m really excited for the splash pad coming in. It should be going in next year, just got to go through the final bidding process. That’s going to bring something for the kids in the community and make it a family-friendly community,” Mayor Siembida said.

There is about $8.5 million in development coming in.