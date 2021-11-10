Leetonia woman killed in Green Twp. crash

GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened in Green Township on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 11:35 a.m. along state Route 165 at Washingtonville Road.

A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 26-year-old Poland man was traveling eastbound on Route 165.

A 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by Beth Summers, 70, of Leetonia, was traveling northbound on Washingtonville Road.

According to Highway Patrol, Summers failed to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of the two roads and was struck by the Cruze.

The driver of the Cruze received minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Summers was transported to Saint Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, where she was pronounced deceased.

Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Green Township Fire and EMS, as well as the Goshen Township Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation.