Leetonia superintendent steps down amid harassment allegations

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – The superintendent for the Leetonia Exempted Village School District turned in his resignation.

The school board approved Thursday the resignation of Robert Mehno, which will be effective today.

The resignation comes after a number of female employees in the district went to administrators in November complaining that Mehno had been harassing them. At that time, he was put on administrative leave.

No charges were filed in the case.

Dr. Andy Tommelleo will serve as interim superintendent until July 31. The board approved Tommelleo’s appointment at their regular meeting in January.

Mehno worked for the district for 10 years.