Leetonia Street Department out of commission after one worker test positive for COVID-19

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Two members of the Leetonia Street Department has been sidelined due to COVID-19.

One of their workers tested positive while another is waiting for their test results.

A third is sick, it is unclear if it is COVID-related

The plan is to pull people from other departments while all three workers are out, which is going to delay some jobs that the street department takes care of.

“We do a lot of mowing. We have over 40-some acres of mowing and street maintenance. There’s a lot of day-to-day activities that it’s going to hinder us from keeping up and still recovering from the storm damage that we suffer from the last last two weeks of bad weather,” said Leetonia’s Mayor Kevin Siembida.

As of now, it’s unclear if any of the workers were vaccinated.

