Leetonia school festival brings community together after a tough year

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia Schools hosted a family end of the year festival Friday for all Columbiana County residents. Organizers say this was the perfect way to unwind after the uncertain school year they all have had.

The festival was a way to inform families about resources available to them, along with bringing everyone together after a tough year.

More than 20 agencies from all over the Columbiana County area were there to share their services. Those included mental health, employment and job training opportunities, activities for kids and more.

Leetonia Family School Liaison Ryan O’Donnell says it is critical to bring the community together.

“Our teachers, our staff, principals, our students, members of the community and just all collaborate together and learn what’s available out there throughout our county,” O’Donnell said.

There were also food trucks, snacks and drinks, along with games and activities for the kids to do all for free.

School officials say events like this really boost morale and create long-lasting relationships with students and the community.

“When we were driving in, kids were coming in from all different directions and they are really enjoying themselves, visiting with friends and having some community today,” said Shana Smith, Leetonia Schools Intervention Specialist.

As for the students, they say it’s nice to just have a break from all the stress that this year and the pandemic has brought them.

“We’ve been working really hard trying to get back in the groove of things. It’s still really new, especially with the pandemic, but being here today, having a break from all of that, it really does help,” said Athena Halverstadt, an eighth grade student.

School officials say they had a great turnout and they are hoping to do an event like this again in the fall.