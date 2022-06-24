LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police seized a loaded rifle from a man who they say misled them in Leetonia on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, police conducted a traffic stop on Columbia Street and arrested Devon Bragg, 23, who did not disclose to police that he had a rifle in his vehicle.

Police said Bragg misled police to believe he was someone else and refused to answer questions or give an accurate address for himself.

Officers later found that the rifle Bragg had was loaded and that he had a round in the chamber, the post states.

Bragg is charged with improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, falsification, obstructing official business, driving under suspension, license plate light, left of center, failure to display valid sticker and receiving stolen property.

Bragg’s pretrial is set for July.