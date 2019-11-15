Leetonia PD to accept packages when neighbors aren’t home

The Leetonia Police Department announced Friday that they will accept personal packages for residents who will not be home for delivery

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – The Leetonia Police Department announced Friday that they will accept personal packages for residents who will not be home for delivery.

Chief Allen Haueter said the service is being offered free of charge to prevent theft.

Anyone wanting to take advantage of the service must call the police department at (330) 427-6731 and provide information about the item, when it will arrive and contact information.

The package must be picked up the same day it is delivered.

Also, anyone who gets medical prescriptions delivered can utilize the service. In addition, an officer will deliver the medication to elderly and handicap residents during a regular work shift, if they have time.

For more details please contact Chief Allen Haueter at (330) 427-6731.