Leetonia Officers, good Samaritans honored for brave actions during fatal train accident

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – The two officers who responded to a fatal train accident and the two men who stepped in to help were honored by Leetonia village council on Wednesday.

This was the first time that everyone finally got to meet face-to-face. Although that day will always be with them, they said this was another step in their recovery.

These heroes were honored for their brave actions, desperately working to save Ronald Davies and his wife Sally from the oncoming train.

Members of the Davies family were also there to offer their support and immense gratitude.

“My prayers and the prayers of the community are with you and your family as you guys go through this,” said Mayor Kevin Siembida.

This was the first time Officer Logan Malik was able to talk privately with the family.

“I didn’t expect it. I didn’t know if they were going to come down,” Malik said.

It was also the first time Malik got to personally thank Glenn Buzzard and Jeremy Linderman, the good Samaritans who were just headed to work the Monday morning when they saw a car stuck on the tracks.

“That was a moment I’ve been waiting for and just make sure you guys are holding up okay. I know Officer Shaffer would have loved to he here too,” said Malik.

They all remember bits and pieces of the day, but also admit that most of it is a blur.

Buzzard said when he saw the situation, he knew the officers would need help.

Linderman had the exact same thought after hearing what happened over the scanner on his phone. He served in the Air Force and knew he could help.

“With it being a volunteer area, I knew there would be more of a need because it would take more time for anybody to get there,” Linderman said.

“I’ll never be at peace with what happened, but I’ve learned to accept it,” Buzzard said.

“Given the circumstances, whether they changed or not, we all would have done the exact same thing,” Malik said.

“It’s nice to know that the community has your back and that they’re thankful for what our officers and EMS and firefighters do on a daily basis,” Linderman said.

Officer Shaffer was not at the recognition due to police training in Columbus.

89-year-old Ronald Davies is out of the hospital and is recovering in a Mercer County center near his home.