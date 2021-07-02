Leetonia man to be honored as first-ever Blue Angels commander

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – There are plenty of events happening over the Fourth of July weekend, including a special tribute to a Leetonia man. Anthony Less, the first-ever commander of the Blue Angels, will be honored 10 a.m. Sunday at the Leetonia American Legion.

Less is a 1955 Leetonia High School graduate. He served 43 years of active duty in the Navy.

The Blue Angels, made up of members of the Navy and Marine Corps, perform flight demonstrations and engage in community outreach.

Congressman Bill Johnson and State Senator Michael Rulli will be presenting proclamations.

If you’d like to see Less be honored, a shuttle bus will run 9 to 9:30 a.m. from Leetonia School and will return around 11:30 a.m. You can bring lawn chairs to sit on.

There will also be a meet-and-greet with Less from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion.