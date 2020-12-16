Leetonia Fire Dept. collecting items for neighboring families who lost homes in fire

Firefighters are looking for household items like towels and toiletries, along with clothes

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’d like to help out the families who lost their homes in a fire on Monday, the Leetonia Fire Department is accepting donations.

A house fire that spread to a neighboring home in Leeontia left both families with nothing.

Firefighters are looking for household items like towels and toiletries, along with clothes. The department doesn’t have the storage space for larger items.

“We’re looking for men’s large-size winter coat, hats, gloves. For the female, a medium-size lady’s coat, same thing — hats, gloves — anything that would help them because both families have basically lost everything,” said Asst. Fire Chief Jason Hephner.

If you would like to make a donation, call the Leetonia Fire Department at 330-427-2310.