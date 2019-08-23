Leetonia 4th grader gives back to students in need with money raised at lemonade stand

The drive she donated to serves about 50 kids every year

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – Most kids are excited about filling their own pencil boxes as they head back to school. One student in Columbiana County, however, wasn’t thinking about herself at the start of this school year.

Rylee Hendricks is a fourth grader at Leetonia Elementary School. Every year, she holds a lemonade stand at her aunt’s house in the summer.

This year, all of the money she raised would go toward school supplies for children whose families may not be able to afford it.

Rylee and her mom used the $26 raised to fill a box with colored pencils, crayons, rulers and other supplies. They then dropped it off at the Robins United Methodist Church for their annual school supply drive.

Rylee said doing this for someone else puts a smile on her face.

“I decided to donate the money to our school and help other kids. I told her I wanted to donate money because it’s good to help others. I think they’re going to be happy,” she said.

Her mom said it was a moment any parent would be proud of. The drive she donated to serves about 50 kids every year.

When organizer Donna Rouse found out who dropped off the anonymous box at the church, she was taken aback.

“It sent shivers up my spine to think a young person, a young lady would be so kind and to be so thoughtful of other children,” Rouse said.