(WJW) — LeBron James has spoken out for the first time after his son LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. suffered cardiac arrest during practice on Monday.

James took to Twitter on Thursday to thank well-wishers and said there would be more to share later.

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang LeBron James on Twitter

James Jr., a freshman at the University of Southern California, was rushed to a nearby hospital on Monday and was reportedly in stable condition and recovering on Tuesday, a family spokesperson said.

James Jr., 18, the former Cavaliers star’s eldest son, was signed to the Trojans in May.