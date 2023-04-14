WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Leavtittsburg man is facing 26 sex charges, including rape, involving the assault of three girls ages, 11, 16 and 17.

Brian Harvey, 43, was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on five counts of gross sexual imposition, 14 counts of rape and seven counts of sexual battery for assaults that happened between July 2022 and March 2023.

According to the indictment, Harvey sexually assaulted three girls, of which at least two were mentally or physically “unable to resist or consent and were substantially impaired,” according to court documents.

The charge involving the 11-year-old victim is gross sexual imposition.

The case was investigated by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

Harvey pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday. Bond was set at $500,000 and he was ordered not to have any contact with the victims.

A pretrial is set for April 24.