Learn how to prevent lead poisoning in your home

(WKBN)- This week is Lead Poisoning Prevention week, reminding people there are steps to take to make your home safer.

There are plenty of things you can do to check up on your house to make sure it is lead free.

Lead can be found all over the place. That includes in water, soil, and even some consumer products.

A pediatrician with the Cleveland Clinic says parents should remove all hazardous materials from the home.



She also says to clean dusty surfaces and mop floors often. It is important to take these precautions.

Lead poisoning in children can be extremely dangerous for children.

“It’s very hard for us to predict what the child’s outcome is going to be, but we know that the effects of lead poisoning are not reversible. Once we get the lead level down, we cannot necessarily reverse what’s already happened,” said Cleveland Clinic Pediatrician Dr. Roopa Thakur.

The Cleveland Clinic says that lead poisoning is treatable but has no cure. If you suspect your child has lead poisoning you can take them to the doctor for a blood test. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms to look out for include:

Developmental delay

Learning difficulties

Irritability

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Sluggishness and fatigue

Abdominal pain

Vomiting

Constipation

Hearing loss

Seizures

Eating things, such as paint chips, that aren’t food (pica)

Simply keeping up with dusting and mopping floors is a great first step. However, there are some risk factors people should know.



According to the Mayo Clinic, living in an house that was built before the 1970s puts you at risk. Though lead-based paints were banned in the 70s, there could still be remnants of the paint. If you are renovating, taking proper precautions should be taken.



Kids and infants are at the highest risk for lead poisoning and the effects can be detrimental.