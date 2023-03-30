YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Thursday night, the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown celebrated its 90th anniversary with a dinner and honors ceremony.

Around 120 people attended the event at the Jewish Community Center.

Dr. Amy Acton was given a Distinguished Service Award.

Among those honored was former WKBN reporter Roxann Sebest, who is now with the United Way. Other honorees were Sarah Grinstein Wilschek, Vicki Vicars, Dr. Lashale Pugh, Suzanne Barbati, Bonnie Deutsch Burdman and Anne Harpman.

The Hall of Fame inductees were Vicki Vicars, Dr. Lashale Pugh, Suzanne Barbati and Bonnie Deutsch Burdman.