AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The jockey who’s the leading money winner during the current meet at Austintown’s Mahoning Valley Race Course has been suspended for 30 days for his lack of effort during a race in November.

It was the 5th race on Saturday, November 19, Jockey Luis Rivera, who has won over $700,000 since October, was riding number 1 Barefoot Beach when the Board of Stewards of the Ohio Racing Commission said that his effort was “very lackluster and was not consistent with the manner he normally rides all previous horses we reviewed over the past month.”

The number 8 horse Out My Dear won the race.

Rivera was suspended for 30 days — Dec. 30 to Jan. 29.