Leaders meet in Trumbull County to discuss policies for mishandled dispatch calls

All parties involved hope to have better communication going forward

by: Chandler Blackmond

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – On Monday, Trumbull County commissioners met with Weathersfield Township officials to discuss 911 issues.

The meeting was focused on policies and procedures of mishandled dispatch calls.

Police Chief Michael Naples was displeased, saying it has now become a union and officer safety issue.

“Something has to be done with this. In my personal opinion, training, procedures, streamlining, making the dispatchers’ job easier is all going to help,” he said.

No clear solution was made but all parties involved hope to have better communication going forward.

