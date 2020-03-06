Leaders hope to establish Mahoning Valley as hub for electric vehicles

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Lordstown Motors said Thursday it remains on pace to build trucks by the end of the year. On Friday, local leaders got together to make sure they can also attract the next phases of development.

They talked about what it will take to get other energy-related companies to locate here so they can put the strategies in place.

“Other companies will look here and see what we have done with Lordstown Motors and say, ‘This is where we need to go. These guys are ahead of the curve, they have the training, they have the research and development, they have the tax incentives, they have the laws in place that are necessary,'” Sen. Sean O’Brien said. “So when other companies look at it, this is where you come.”

The Mahoning Valley is hoping to become a hub for the electric vehicle and battery-building wave of the future.