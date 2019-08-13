Layoffs coming for some employees at North Jackson Amazon facility

The reason employees were given is that there simply were not enough packages being shipped out of the facility

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – Some people have called us, saying they’re out of a job at the North Jackson Amazon distribution center.

An Amazon spokesman told us all of the layoffs in North Jackson are seasonal employees.

Eight people told us Tuesday they were going to be laid off.

We’re getting mixed messages on exactly when those layoffs will happen but people are saying they’ll be happening by the end of the week or weekend.

Everyone we talked to said they’re drivers for Amazon who get their paychecks from Amazon. This does not seem to affect drivers who deliver for Amazon but work for a third-party company.

One woman being laid off said she just started two weeks ago and was surprised by Tuesday’s announcement. She knew she was a seasonal employee but was hoping she’d be working longer than two weeks.

Another employee told us some of them will be offered jobs in the Akron area.

The reason employees were given is that there simply were not enough packages being shipped out of the North Jackson facility.