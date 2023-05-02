(WKBN) – The lawsuit against a Leetonia man for allegedly scamming money as a non-profit was continued through the end of the month.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says Mike Peppel and the Ohio Clean Water Fund, which Yost called a “phony charity,” claimed to be partners with the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Peppel is accused of raising over $141,000 for East Palestine recovery acts.

Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas Judge Scott Washam is expected to have a teleconference with the two parties on May 31.