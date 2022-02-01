Lawrence County woman sentenced in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKBN) – A Lawrence County woman was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for her role in the Jan. Capitol riot.

Julia Jeanette Sizer, of Ellwood City, was sentenced to one year of probation and a fine of $2,000 and she must pay restitution costs of $500, according to court documents.

She was found guilty of violent entry and disorderly conduct. Three other counts against her were dismissed.

According to charging documents in the case, a tipster identified Sizer as one of the participants in the Capitol riot after seeing video of her in the building during the breach.

The tipster told investigators that Sizer shared the video and saw it through a mutual friend.

The court documents stated that investigators interviewed Sizer and she admitted to being inside the Capitol building and said she still had the clothing that she was wearing in the pictures that were taken at the Capitol.

Photos in the court documents show a woman wearing a red and blue knit hat that says “Trump.”