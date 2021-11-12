Lawrence County woman pleads guilty to charge in Capitol insurrection case

(WKBN) – An Ellwood City woman arrested on charges that she participated in the Capitol insurrection pleaded guilty to a charge in the case earlier this month.

Julia Jeanette Sizer pleaded guilty to a charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Sizer initially appeared in court on September 2 on several charges, including that she illegally entered the Capitol building. A plea agreement in the case was entered on November 4.

According to charging documents in the case, a tipster identified Sizer as one of the participants in the Capitol riot after seeing video of her in the building during the insurrection. The tipster told investigators that Sizer had shared the video, and though the person did not know her personally, the tipster saw the video through a mutual friend.

The court documents state that investigators interviewed Sizer and she admitted to being inside the Capitol building and said she still had the clothing that she was wearing in the pictures that were taken at the Capitol. Photos in the court documents show a woman wearing a red and blue knit hat that says “Trump.”

The documents state that while Sizer entered the Capitol building as a surge forced through the door, she remained in the foyer area for less than three minutes before she left the building. The documents note that videos do not show her causing any damage at the time.

Sizer, who is free on bond, is set to be sentenced at 10 a.m. February 1. She faces a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.