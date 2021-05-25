Lawrence County superintendent injured in crash gives update on condition

Superintendent Schreck and his 13-year-old son, Aiden, were hurt in a three-vehicle crash

(WKBN) – The Shenango Area Schools superintendent now says he and his son are recovering well after a crash last month.

Superintendent Michael Schreck and his 13-year-old son, Aiden, were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Slippery Rock Township.

Dr. Schreck was previously in critical condition at a hospital in Pittsburgh. His son was also hospitalized.

Many school districts in the area held special “blue and gold days” to show their support.

Schreck recently posted on the district’s Facebook page. He says they’re progressing well and have benefited from the caring nature of the community.