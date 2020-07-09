Lawrence County man faces sex charges involving 5-year-old

Live Now
EDINBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – A man from Lawrence County is facing sex charges involving a 5-year-old child.

According to the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, George Angelo was arrested last week on charges of unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child and corruption of minors.

Police say they received a complaint about Angelo on Oct. 22, 2019, saying he had inappropriate contact with a 5-year-old child between April and August of 2019.

After an investigation, a felony warrant was served on Angelo July 2 at his Red Bird Lane home in Edinburg.

Angelo was arraigned by District Justice Jennifer Nicholson and given a $50,000 bond.

