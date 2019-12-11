Lawrence County hospital nearly $300,000 in debt shut down for now

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – The only hospital serving a Lawrence County community is suspended from providing medical services — effective immediately.

All clinical services at Ellwood City Hospital have been temporarily shut down and its CEO, Beverly Annarumo, has resigned.

In November, the hospital’s emergency room and inpatient services were terminated by the state’s health department and nearly a hundred employees were laid off. The remaining employees missed their last paycheck.

The hospital is nearly $300,000 in debt to the city.