NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Lawrence County is growing as a center for green energy.

Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) was awarded $1 million to construct state-of-the-art alternative energy training equipment for the electrical apprenticeship training center on a six-acre parcel in Neshannock Township.

The project will also provide energy training equipment with vehicle charging stations, wind turbines, welding and charging building and energy dashboard.

State Rep. Chris Sainato said the funding to Western Central PA Electrician Joint Apprenticeship & Training Committee will ensure local workers have cutting-edge training on alternative energy technologies that are becoming more and more a part of modern production.

“With more and more automakers turning to electric and an increasing demand for alternative energy sources, the new equipment is going to ensure that our workforce benefits from the most sophisticated, up-to-date technology,” Sainato said.

Other “green” training centers nearby are in Pittsburgh and Illinois.

Green energy is growing in Lawrence County. On March 16, Vesper Energy announced the construction of the Firefly Solar Project. It will be a 200-megawatt solar energy facility in North Beaver Township.

The project promises to bring in $1.6 million in local taxes and over 300 direct and indirect jobs. It will work in conjunction with farmland owners who will lease their land for the solar project.