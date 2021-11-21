Lawrence County crash injures 2, leaves damage to utility poles

MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Two people were sent to the hospital after a single-car crash Saturday night in Lawrence County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, it happened around 9:15 p.m. on US-224 near Gennaro Drive and the state line.

Troopers say the car went off the road, hitting a traffic sign, two utility poles and a large donation box.

US-224 was closed for a couple of hours while state police investigated.

According to PSP, Penn Power was out on Sunday to repair the utility poles.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.