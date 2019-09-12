Lawrence Co. lawmaker, DA discuss proposed law change for parolees after young boy’s murder

The suspect in the killing of an 8-year-old boy from Lawrence County had just been released from prison for a previous murder conviction

(WYTV) – A lawmaker from western Pennsylvania is looking to change the laws covering people on parole who break the law.

Thursday morning, State Representative Aaron Bernstein, who covers Lawrence County, joined District Attorney Josh Lamancusa to discuss legislation to increase penalties for defendants who commit new crimes while on parole.

This follows the murder of 8-year-old Mark Mason in July, and the legislation is titled “Markie’s Law” in his memory.

The suspect in that case, Keith Burley, had just been released from prison a few months earlier after serving a minimum sentence from a previous murder conviction.

Bernstein argues that if his proposal had already been on the books, Burley might not have been out on the streets.

The proposal aims to preclude the parole board from prematurely releasing an inmate at the expiration of his minimum sentence if the inmate was convicted of a violent offense while incarcerated.

Burley is just one of five ex-cons accused of murder recently in the state, sparking a review by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

The DOC is now reviewing active parole cases to ensure that they’re being properly supervised. This review should be completed within 60 days.

