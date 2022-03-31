VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been four years since the Youngstown Regional Airport (YNG) has been designated a primary airport by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The designation was removed in 2018 after the airfield lost commercial service. Currently, YNG is the only commercial airport in the country with an air reserve station that does not have commercial air service.

Legislation introduced by Rep. Bill Johnson, R-6th District, and Rep Tim Ryan, D-13th District, would amend H.R. 7282 to say that any public airport in use by an air reserve station should be designated a primary airport.

The designation would help with maintenance and infrastructure costs with funding from the federal government.

“The Western Reserve Port Authority and local officials have been working as hard as ever to maintain the airport, bring back commercial traffic, and support the mission of the 910th Airlift Wing. Designation as a primary airport will go a long way in helping with these,” Johnson said.

The airport also services charter, corporate and general aviation.