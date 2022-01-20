Lawmakers want local bridges targeted for federal money

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some much-needed help could be coming for local governments needing to make bridge repairs by way of the nation’s infrastructure spending package passed last year.

Right now, the Market Street Bridge in Youngstown is on a shortlist of spans put together by Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti for repairs or replacement. He’s hoping the county will receive a share of the $500 million coming to Ohio for bridge work.

Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, wants to see the funding spread beyond Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, to help smaller communities, too.

“We worked on these provisions to make sure, especially in the Bridge Act, that the money be dispersed in a way that’s fair to rural areas, urban areas, smaller than the ‘three Cs” in Ohio,” Brown said.

Ginnetti said a lot of roads and bridges are in rural parts of Mahoning County.

“The bulk of our county is rural, and we’re kind of a blended urban-rural county, so some areas we can get funding pretty easily, others we struggle,” he said.

At this point, Brown says the application process still must be ironed out, predicting local governments will need to provide a matching share to get the funding.