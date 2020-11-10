Lawmaker recalls first experience with innovative electric truck from Lordstown Motors CEO

"There's only 83 parts. It's a way of thinking I never knew," State Sen. Michael Rulli said of the Workhorse electric truck for UPS

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber hosted its Lattes and Legislators event Tuesday.

State Sen. Michael Rulli was the keynote speaker. He talked about his first experience visiting Lordstown Motors’ CEO Steve Burns at Workhorse. He then talked about getting in an electric UPS truck for the first time with Sen. Sean O’Brien.

“Steve Burns gives Sean and I the keys to the UPS truck and we get in it, and there’s no axel. There’s only 83 parts. It’s a way of thinking I never knew.”

Education was among the other issues Rulli addressed at the event.