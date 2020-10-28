Lawmaker and food bank come together for large food distribution in Trumbull County

YANKEE LAKE, Ohio (WYTV) – Hundreds of families have food in their homes tonight thanks to a joint effort between a local food bank and a state lawmaker who brought a traveling food drive to Trumbull County.

Food was distributed to 300 families outside Yankee Lake Wednesday.

Second Harvest Food Bank and Senator Sean O’Brien, D-32nd District, teamed up with the Ohio Air National Guard to bring the traveling food pantry to the eastern part of Trumbull County, where they say the need is great.

“Johnny Jurko from Yankee Lake opened up his doors. He’s been great to work with. You can see the need in the Valley by how many people are here. We are distributing over 25 tons of food today,” O’Brien said.

Sable Hull, with the Ohio Air National Guard, was there, too. She says it’s a great feeling to do work like this.

“All these people really are truly grateful, and they are so sweet and they make everyone’s day here,” she said. “Just being able to see them and talk to them and help them the best way we can.”

Tom Doyle, with Second Harvest Food Bank, said the need for food will only increase as we approach the holidays.

“The need has definitely grown in the area. We’ve distributed record amounts of food this year. We’ve definitely seen an increase and during the holidays, I think everybody’s going to need a little bit of help this year,” Doyle said.

O’Brien said more these types of distributions need to happen.

“We’re going to have to do more of these, be out there trying to get more contributions to help Second Harvest Food Bank get food out there to the people that need it,” he said.