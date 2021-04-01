Law enforcement raiding Youngstown house in human trafficking investigation

We are working to get more information

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a law enforcement presence at a house in Youngstown Thursday morning.

The house is in the 3500 block of Kirk Rd., near Meridian.

It’s an investigation by the Human Trafficking Task Force and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, among other agencies.

Someone was brought out of the house in handcuffs.

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to show the house is actually in Youngstown, near the Austintown border.