(WKBN)- St. Patrick’s Day is quickly approaching and local law enforcement is doing what they can to prevent drunk driving.

WKBN spoke with a number of agencies on how to celebrate safely this weekend!

St. Patrick’s Day is this Friday and police in Pennsylvania are taking extra steps to target impaired drivers.

PennDOT, the Pennsylvania DUI Association and local law enforcement are trying to spread the word about making sure your celebrations this weekend involve a designated driver or a ride sharing business such as Uber or Lyft. They even demonstrated a DUI sobriety test for us this morning to get an idea of what drivers could experience if they see flashing lights in their rear view mirror this weekend.

