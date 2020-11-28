Law enforcement, Mahoning Co. Commissioners gift care packages to families in need

With the help of the Mahoning Educational Service center, they were able to find families that were directly affected form COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Local law enforcement and the Mahoning County Commissioners teamed up Saturday to make the holiday season special for some families in need.

Saturday morning, officers from around the Valley met at the Covelli Centre for Cares Christmas funded by the CARES Act.

The Mahoning County Commissioners reached out to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 141 to help sponsor 400 families throughout Mahoning County.

With the help of the Mahoning Educational Service Center, they were able to find families that were directly affected from COVID-19 and delivered a care package to their doorstep.

“With COVID and social distancing, we decided to deliver to each of their houses. It’s going to be $400 of retail merchandise gift cards, and then we found a local restaurant in their jurisdiction and will give $100 to that,” said Joseph Iberis of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 141.

With the help of 15 police departments around the Valley, they were able to deliver to families in their local jurisdiction.