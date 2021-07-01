Law enforcement looking for potentially dangerous man after high-speed chase through Columbiana Co.

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – There was a high-speed chase in Columbiana County overnight, according to the sheriff’s office, and now they’re looking for a potentially dangerous man.

It started in Perry Township outside of Salem and caused a bad crash.

One person was arrested, but another one got away. The one who got away is described as a white man who was wearing black shorts, a white shirt and red shoes. He may have hurt his leg and could be carrying a gun.

State Route 39 is closed between Salineville and Route 164 in Washington Township.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the chase, while the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

No other information was available Thursday morning.