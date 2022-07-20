WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren restaurant was heavily damaged by a fire Wednesday morning. It happened just before 7 a.m. at Pitt Boss BBQ off Elm Road.

These pictures from Jim Balentine show smoke pouring out of Pitt Boss BBQ in the Warren Plaza Wednesday morning. Several people called 911 after seeing it for themselves.

Caller: I see black and yellow smoke coming from the top and coming through the brick on the outside.

Caller: It looks like there’s a fire behind a plaza on Elm Road there’s an enormous amount of smoke.

Warren Fire Chief Ken Nussle said the fire started in the kitchen but spread into the ceiling and roof assembly, sending smoke throughout the entire restaurant.

“They suffered a major loss. I mean obviously all of their stocked items I don’t know how much but all of that will have to be replaced. The building will have to be rehabilitated. It’s gonna be a big, a big loss,” said Nussle.

Nussle said investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office believe freshly laundered towels are to blame.

Pitt Boss owner Casey Pitts didn’t want to go on camera saying he was still in shock about what happened but he said at this point he does plan to reopen.

Pitts said early estimates indicate it could take about four months for repairs. Smoke did enter adjoining businesses including Goodwill. A sign on the door says it’ll be closed until further notice.