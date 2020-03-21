Latest Pa. coronavirus numbers released: 371 cases, 1 death

There are no local cases reported

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed on Saturday that there are now 371 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There have been three confirmed cases in Beaver County and one case in Erie County. No cases have been confirmed in Mercer or Lawrence counties.

On Wednesday, the health department confirmed one coronavirus-related death in the state. The Pennsylvania Department of Health identified the victim as an adult from Northampton County and said the adult was treated at a hospital.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all businesses considered “non-life-sustaining” to close their physical locations.

These are the following cases, by county:

Adams: 4

​Allegheny: 31

​Beaver: 3

​​Berks: 7

​Bucks: 24

​​Butler: ​1

​​Centre: 1

​Chester: 19

​Cumberland: 11

​Delaware: 33

​​Erie: 1

Franklin: ​1

​​Lackawanna: 5

​​Lancaster: 4

​​Lebanon: 2

​Lehigh: 13

​Luzerne: 6

​Monroe: 25

​Montgomery: 71

​​Montour: 1

​Northampton: 17

​Philadelphia: 69

​Pike: 2

​​Potter: 1

​Washington: 5

​Wayne: 1

​​Westmoreland: 4

​​York: 9

